Robert (Bob) Gibson

May 14, 1942 - November 12, 2019

Bolingbroke, GA- Robert F. Gibson (Bob), 77, of Bolingbroke passed away November 12, at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. He was in the presence of his loving family.



Bob was diagnosed two years ago with pulmonary fibrosis. On October 31, his health declined and he was taken by ambulance to Middle Georgia Medical Center where he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in his lungs, liver, brain, and lymph nodes. There were no life-saving measures that could be taken and Bob was called home. He went bravely and willingly into the open arms of the Lord, and his family and friends who were called to Heaven before him. When he got there, they all thanked him for his many kind earthly deeds, his jokes, and his example of how to stand up, help out, and be an all-around great man.



Bob served his country in the Navy from 1960-1964. He was a Mason. He worked for Georgia Power, Plants Harllee Branch, in Milledgeville, and Arkwright and Scherer in Macon, for 43 years until his retirement in 2008. During that time, he did more than work, he had fun. He often said how much he enjoyed his time at Georgia Power – mostly he enjoyed the people. After his retirement, Bob created the Georgia Power Company Plant Scherer Retirees monthly breakfast held at Shoney's in Forsyth for retirees of Plant Scherer, their spouses, family members, friends and current employees. Whoever takes over the planning of this monthly breakfast, you have big shoes to fill, but you can do it! In 1989, Bob began a lawn business. He landscaped the lawns of all kinds of people; sometimes he was paid, sometimes he traded services, and sometimes he worked for free. He did this up until three weeks before his cancer diagnosis. No matter how much his wife, Beverly, nagged him to stop because of his pulmonary fibrosis, he refused because he loved his "grass business."



Bob was honored as a deacon of his church, Mount Zion Baptist in Bolingbroke, on January 24, 2016. He has been a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church for 20+ years. In addition to being a deacon, Bob was a Sunday School teacher, and a servant of the Lord (his own words). In the Lord's name, he committed many, many acts of kindness for many people.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Gibson and Irma Kate Underwood Gibson of Albany, GA, and his sister Hilda Laney of Montevallo, AL. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly Crozier Gibson, and his children, daughter Jennifer (Bobby) Webb, Step-daughter Jill (Bryan) Wilkes, and step-son Art (Ingrid) Giles. Six grandchildren, Chase (Lizzie) Hardwick, Conner Hardwick, Trey and Charlie Giles, Nathan and Jessica Webb. One great granddaughter Knox Gibson Hardwick. And, his two dog-children Lacy and Peanut.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pine Pointe Hospice Navicent Health facility. They treated Bob with compassion and dignity in his final days and the family would like to extend many thanks to each doctor, nurse and technician at this facility. Or, to Mount Zion Baptist Church.



Visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service will be held on November 16, 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bolingbroke, in the main church. Burial will be at a later date in a private family ceremony.





