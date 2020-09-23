Robert "Bobby" Greene
September 20, 1942 - September 19, 2020
Gray, Georgia- Robert Lee "Bobby" Greene, age 77, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, one day shy of his 78th birthday. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Mulberry UMC, at 11:00 AM. Reverend Creede Hinshaw and Dr. Reverend Nita Crump will officiate. The family will greet friends in the Sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Gray, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Greene was born in Macon and raised in Gray, Georgia. He loved sports, hunting, playing golf, and fishing. Mr. Greene was a longtime member of Mulberry UMC and was also a member of the Middle Georgia Senior Golf Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berner and Myrtle Greene; and his brother, Charles Berner Greene, Jr.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dianne Greene, of Juliette, Georiga; Daughter, Debbie Greene King, of Juliette, Georgia; Son, Bobby Greene, Jr., of Juliette, Georgia; Grandsons, Michael (Anna) King, of Greenville, South Carolina, Robert King, of Juliette, Georgia, and Riley Greene, of Gray, Georgia; Great grandson, Jacob King, of Roanoke, Texas; and several cousins.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.