1/
Robert "Bobby" Greene
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
September 20, 1942 - September 19, 2020
Gray, GA- Robert Lee "Bobby" Greene, age 77, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, one day shy of his 78th birthday. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Mulberry UMC, at 11:00 AM. Reverend Creede Hinshaw and Dr. Reverend Nita Crump will officiate. The family will greet friends in the Sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Gray, Georgia.
Register online and express condolences at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Robert "Bobby" Greene



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mulberry UMC
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. He was a great man and a good father. I have very fond memories of him while growing up in River North. He will be missed.
Sandra Moseley
Friend
