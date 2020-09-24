Robert "Bobby" Greene
September 20, 1942 - September 19, 2020
Gray, GA- Robert Lee "Bobby" Greene, age 77, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, one day shy of his 78th birthday. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Mulberry UMC, at 11:00 AM. Reverend Creede Hinshaw and Dr. Reverend Nita Crump will officiate. The family will greet friends in the Sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highview Cemetery in Gray, Georgia.
