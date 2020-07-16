Bishop Robert H JacksonDecember 10, 1936 - July 11, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bishop Robert H. Jackson, pastor of Powerhouse Apostolic Church of Promise In Forsyth, GA. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Abundant Word of Grace located at 3396 Napier Avenue Macon, GA 31204. Bishop Rufus Sanders will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Josephine Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.