Robert "Bob" Harris
April 11, 1926 - December 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Robert Lee Harris, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:00AM in the Mausoleum at Parkway Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00AM, one hour before the service in the Mausoleum.
Robert was born April 11, 1926 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late John and Nora Harris. Growing up on a farm he loved to be outdoors. After spending a short time working in an automobile factory, he decided to get back outdoors and drove a bus for over 60 years accumulating over two million miles for Trailways/Greyhound Bus Lines. After retirement, he spent most of his time outside tending the yard and the garden, growing some of the biggest tomatoes you had ever seen. More than anything, he loved his family, including his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Robert will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mrs. Alma Harris, and eleven siblings.
Robert is survived by his children, Shirley (John) Hatchett and Vernon (Linda) Harris; grandchildren, Dana (Jason) DeLoach and Kevin Harris; great grandchildren, Austin and Dustin Tidwell.
In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019