Robert Haynes
August 2, 1942 - September 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mr. Robert Haynes will be held Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his Son Gary T. Anderson (Ann); Daughter Mary Thompson; Sisters: Mattie Lou Jones and Bessie Head; Brothers: Robert Haynes Jr. (Betty), Robert Hubbard (Melissa) and Robert Haynes (Louisville, KY); Three Grand-Children, Five Great-Grand Children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019