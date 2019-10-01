Robert "Bob" Idus Nixon
January 19, 1945 - September 28, 2019
Bolingbroke, GA- Private services with immediate family will be held in Lineville, AL at a later date per request of Bob.
Bob was born January 19, 1945 in Lineville, AL. He spent 26 years in the Navy and after retirement settled in Bolingbroke. He attended Beth Yeshua International in Macon.
Bob was a lifelong Alabama fan- "Roll Tide"
Survivors include wife Margaret Nixon, daughter Barbara Winget, Son-in-law Mike Winget Jr, grandchildren Rebecca Winget and Logan Winget
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019