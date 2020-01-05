SMSgt Robert J. Fischer, USAF (Ret.)
April 30, 1953 - January 3, 2020
Bonaire, GA- SMSgt Robert "Rob" J. "Fish" Fischer, 66, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Rob was born in Presque Isle, Maine on April 30, 1953. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired at Robins Air Force Base having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his military career, he worked in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base as an equipment specialist. Rob was a 30-year resident of the Warner Robins area, a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, member of the American Legion, and was extremely active in the military community. He enjoyed playing softball and refereeing several sports to include, volleyball, softball and football in Central Georgia and at Robins Air Force Base.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Audrey Fischer of Bonaire; children, Rachel Marek (William) of Detroit, Michigan and Daniel Fischer (Tamara) of Aberdeen, North Carolina; granddaughters, Madison, Annabelle, and Penelope; parents, Lynette and Harry James Fischer, Jr. of Graceville, Minnesota; siblings, Don Fischer (Nancy) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dana Fischer (Jan) of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Doug Fischer (Colleen) of Rapid City, South Dakota, Carol Sweere (Dave) of Fargo, North Dakota, Mary Jean Hormann (Steve) of Estelline, South Dakota, Laurie Karsky (Armon) of Wheaton, Minnesota, and Annette Graves (John) of Moorhead, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service, with full military honors, will immediately follow in the chapel with Father Eric Filmer officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Robert J. Fischer to Hazel Colson Hospice House at 1120 Morningside Drive in Perry, Georgia 31069 or Merton-Dale American Legion Post #80 at 402 Hwy 75N Wheaton, Minnesota 56296.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2020