Robert Jerry Lancaster, Sr.
July 7, 1933 - Jan. 23, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Robert Jerry Lancaster Sr., age 86, of Hawkinsville, Ga. died January 23, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in the Corinth Baptist Church with Rev. Mark White, Mrs. Carolyn Ragan, Robert Lancaster and grandchildren officiating. Burial will be in Powers Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening at Clark Funeral Home.
Mr. Lancaster was a native of Pulaski County, Ga. He was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church, having served in many different capacities over his lifetime including, most recently as Chairman of the Building and Grounds committee. He was a retired farmer and had served as a member of the Heart of Georgia Peanut and Gin Company,Inc. Board of Directors. He loved gardening, finding arrowheads and hunting with his ole dog, Jake. He loved his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Roswell and Emmie Maud Slade Lancaster, brother; Tommy Lancaster, sister; Sara Lancaster, grandson; Robert Lancaster III, sister in law; Bette Smith Lancaster, brother in law; Bucky Davis, father and mother in law, Guyton and Ruby Davis
Survivors include his wife; Diane Davis Lancaster of Hawkinsville, Ga.; daughter; Elizabeth Lancaster (Vern) Simmons and son; Robert (Jeannie) Lancaster, all of Hawkinsville, Ga.; grandchildren; Miranda Elizabeth Simmons, Mindy Lynn Lancaster, Monica Lancaster (Cole) Moon, Michael Lanier Simmons, Michelle Diane Simmons, Maisie Ruby Lancaster and one great grandchild; Henley Slade Moon.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
