Robert Jon Martin
1965 - 2020
Robert Jon Martin
April 18, 1965 - June 9, 2020
Perry, GA- Robert Jon Martin was born in Sacramento, California on April 18, 1965. He passed away at his home in Perry on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 55.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard while working as a correctional officer for the State of California. He later transferred into the U.S. Army Reserve and moved to Perry where he also worked as a truck driver and at Warner Robins Supply. Robert had an innate talent for sketching, but material art was where he stood out.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Rachele Martin; children, Cody Martin (Lindsay) of Pooler and Shelby Martin (Tyler Bowden) of Perry; granddaughter, Amelia Bowden; parents, Robert Dale and Lynda Meckley of Sacramento, California; and sister, Racquel Hoeffer (Mark) of Orville, California.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Robert Jon Martin



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
June 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Losing a loved one is never easy but our loving God promises to give the strength and courage you will need to endure and to cope with the pain of your loss. He also promises to hold your hand every step of the way. (Isaiah 40:29 & 41:10.
Shierly Lugo
