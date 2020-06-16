Robert Jon Martin
April 18, 1965 - June 9, 2020
Perry, GA- Robert Jon Martin was born in Sacramento, California on April 18, 1965. He passed away at his home in Perry on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 55.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard while working as a correctional officer for the State of California. He later transferred into the U.S. Army Reserve and moved to Perry where he also worked as a truck driver and at Warner Robins Supply. Robert had an innate talent for sketching, but material art was where he stood out.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Rachele Martin; children, Cody Martin (Lindsay) of Pooler and Shelby Martin (Tyler Bowden) of Perry; granddaughter, Amelia Bowden; parents, Robert Dale and Lynda Meckley of Sacramento, California; and sister, Racquel Hoeffer (Mark) of Orville, California.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.