Robert "Sweet Jaws" Jones

Guest Book
  • "I was saddened to hear about the demise of Robert. My..."
    - Elizabeth Williams Moton & Family
  • "You will be missed ole Friend"
    - Kendrick Hall
  • "About my Uncle Robert there was never a day I ever seen you..."
    - arlisa jones
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Arlisa jones
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Robert "Sweet Jaws" Jones
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Robert "Sweet Jaws" Jones will be held 2 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Bishop William Adside, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Jones, 66, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Survivors includes his three children; five sisters; four brothers; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019
