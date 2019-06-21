Robert "Sweet Jaws" Jones
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Robert "Sweet Jaws" Jones will be held 2 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Bishop William Adside, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Jones, 66, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Survivors includes his three children; five sisters; four brothers; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019