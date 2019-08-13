|
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Christ
|
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Christ
Robert "Bob" Kent Keoughan
September 4, 1934 - August 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Bob Keoughan passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at the First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon, Georgia 31201. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private.
Bob was born in Berwyn, Illinois on September 4, 1934. He was one of six children born to Lawrence Michael and Claire Keoughan. He is predeceased by his siblings Betty, Larry, Jane, and Richard.
Bob grew up in Riverside, Illinois and attended college at Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. Upon earning his degree he pursued a lifelong career working as a Chemist for J.M. Huber Corporation in Chicago. His career with Huber was briefly interrupted by military service in the Army, however, due to his critical skill set J.M. Huber requested that he return to his civilian job. The request was granted by the United States Army and after 42 years, he retired from J.M. Huber in 1999 as the Director of Technical Services.
In 1972, Bob met his beloved wife Maxine, and after more than a decade of dating, they married in November, 1983 and have enjoyed almost 36 years of marriage. Bob and Maxine filled their retirement years with their love of travel, photography, reading Civil War and American history. Bob was also a devoted member of First Baptist for many years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Maxine; his children from his first marriage, Robin Pospishil, Martin Keoughan, Theresa (Paul) Burrows, Bernadette (Brian) Fish; and grandchildren, Stephanie, Daniel, Ian and Sarah; his brother, Jimmy (Karen) Keoughan; Maxine's children, Laura Sue Johnston, Steve (Joyce) Barker, Paul (Cathy) Barker, Karen (John) Boylan, David (Bonnie) Barker; Maxine's grandchildren, Rebecca, Rhonda, Craig, Mason, Duane and David. There are an additional fourteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's honor to First Baptist Church of Christ in Macon, Georgia, 511 High Place, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019
