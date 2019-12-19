Mr. Robert Knight
September 13, 1936 - December 15, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Robert Knight. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church located at 1104 Third Street, Macon, Georgia 31201. Reverend Hayward White Jr. will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Nancy Knight, seven children, twenty five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 1896 Second Street, Macon, Georgia 31201. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019