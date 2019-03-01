Robert L. Bentley
June 5, 1935 - February 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Red" Lee Bentley, 83, of Macon, took his flight to heaven on Monday (Feb. 25, 2019).
Funeral services will be at 2:30 PM Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Stubbs Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, (2230 Barnes Ferry Rd., Macon, GA). Pastor Arthur Hubbard will officiate. Burial will be in the Rising Star Society/Mount Hope AME Cemetery (Macon, GA).
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary (501 Elberta Road, Warner Robins, GA).
View the online memorial for Robert L. Bentley
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019