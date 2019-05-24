Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chief Robert L. Borders. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church Knoxville Street Fort Valley , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church Knoxville Street Fort Valley , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chief Robert L. Borders

November 12, 1937 - May 22, 2019

Byron, Georgia- Former Fort Valley and Byron Police Chief Robert Borders passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 23, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. Born in LaGrange, Georgia, Robert was the son of the late Cecil Borders and Hazel English and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Thomaston. In 1960 Robert began his career in law enforcement as an officer with the Fort Valley Police Department. During his career he went on to become the Chief of Police for the Fort Valley Police Department, and later he served as Chief of the Byron Police Department. He spent 35 years in uniform faithfully serving the community. Following his retirement from law enforcement, Robert wasn't ready to fully slow down so he spent the next 10 years working for Atlanta Sand. In his personal life, Robert was a man who loved the Lord and served Him as a devoted member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church in Fort Valley. He treasured his church family and during his 58 years of membership he served on numerous boards for the church and was named a Lifetime Deacon. Robert enjoyed time outdoors and counted hunting and fishing among his hobbies. Without doubt, however, the thing Robert was most passionate about was his family. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Edna, with whom he shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. He was also a loving father, grandfather, and brother and he will be deeply missed by the family he loved so well.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Steven Borders.

Left to treasure the memories made with Robert are his wife, Edna Ruth Ellington Borders of Byron; son, Michael Borders of Byron; grandchildren, Steven Borders (Sherry), Jennifer Borders, Brett Borders (Misty), Emily Robertson (Matt), Melissa Cline (Jamie), Josh Borders (Andrea); siblings, Betty Gibby, David Phillips, Rick Borders; and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church on Knoxville Street in Fort Valley. The funeral service for Mr. Borders will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Following the service, Mr. Borders will be laid to rest in Oak Lawn cemetery in Fort Valley.

Go to





View the online memorial for Chief Robert L. Borders





Chief Robert L. BordersNovember 12, 1937 - May 22, 2019Byron, Georgia- Former Fort Valley and Byron Police Chief Robert Borders passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 23, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. Born in LaGrange, Georgia, Robert was the son of the late Cecil Borders and Hazel English and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Thomaston. In 1960 Robert began his career in law enforcement as an officer with the Fort Valley Police Department. During his career he went on to become the Chief of Police for the Fort Valley Police Department, and later he served as Chief of the Byron Police Department. He spent 35 years in uniform faithfully serving the community. Following his retirement from law enforcement, Robert wasn't ready to fully slow down so he spent the next 10 years working for Atlanta Sand. In his personal life, Robert was a man who loved the Lord and served Him as a devoted member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church in Fort Valley. He treasured his church family and during his 58 years of membership he served on numerous boards for the church and was named a Lifetime Deacon. Robert enjoyed time outdoors and counted hunting and fishing among his hobbies. Without doubt, however, the thing Robert was most passionate about was his family. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Edna, with whom he shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. He was also a loving father, grandfather, and brother and he will be deeply missed by the family he loved so well.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his son, Steven Borders.Left to treasure the memories made with Robert are his wife, Edna Ruth Ellington Borders of Byron; son, Michael Borders of Byron; grandchildren, Steven Borders (Sherry), Jennifer Borders, Brett Borders (Misty), Emily Robertson (Matt), Melissa Cline (Jamie), Josh Borders (Andrea); siblings, Betty Gibby, David Phillips, Rick Borders; and ten great-grandchildren.Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church on Knoxville Street in Fort Valley. The funeral service for Mr. Borders will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Following the service, Mr. Borders will be laid to rest in Oak Lawn cemetery in Fort Valley.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close