Robert L. (Jack) Duncan
Macon , GA- Robert L. (Jack) Duncan of 202 Stewart Dr. Warner Robins GA died on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Macon GA but lived in Warner Robins for many years. He was a graduate of Ballard Hudson High School and retired from the US Air Force where he served for 22 years, as an aircraft mechanic. He also worked for Intergraph Contractor on Robins AFB.
He was married to his wife of 55 years; Mrs. Bernice B. Duncan. He had 3 children; Marc Christopher Duncan, Gregory Keith Duncan, Valerie Burnett, 2 grandchildren; Justin Thomas Duncan, Jordan Christopher Duncan, 2 aunts; Thelma Edwards, Mrs. Cleona Smith, several cousins,
Funeral service will be on Saturday at 3:30 PM at Bethel CME Church.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019