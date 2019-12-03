Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Wade. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Memorial service 11:00 AM Ingleside Baptist Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" L. Wade

October 27, 1936 - December 2, 2019

Macon, GA- Robert Linwood Wade, 83, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Chapel with Dr. Mark Hudgins, Mr. Andy Watson and Dr. David Todd officiating. Visitation will follow in the chapel. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Boulevard, Robins AFB, GA 31098; Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017; and GT Rollcall, 190 North Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30313.

Bob was born on October 27, 1936 in Macon, the only child of Jewel Williams Wade and Robert Daniel Wade, owners and operators of Bateman & Wade Grocery, purveyor of fine meats. He and his wife, Karen, have been married 57 years, and have two sons and four grandsons. Star Wars, Charlie Brown and Disney define his relationship with his sons and grandsons.

Bob was an ordained deacon and member of Ingleside Baptist Church, a member of GIFT Bible Study Group and Inglelights. He was an avid reader all his life. Bob enjoyed genealogical research, science fiction, and the best part of the newspaper, the comics. He traced his English heritage while visiting the Cotswolds with Georgia Tech alumni. Bob always saw the best in others and was an eternal optimist by reassuring others and encouraging. He was a great whistler and when a child would ask him to show him how, he would do his best.

Bob was a youth member of the Civil Air Patrol, Radio Controlled Airplane Flyers, Bowling League, graduate of Lanier High School for Boys and ROTC lieutenant. After basic training at Fort Jackson, Bob was assigned to the critical skills program of the Army to work in Aerospace Engineering. He was a training coordinator for the co-op program at Robins AFB. One portion of his career included working with astronaut candidates stationed at Robins AFB.

Bob was a Georgia Institute of Technology co-op student in the 1950s during which time he was class editor of "The Blue Print" yearbook. Bob graduated from there with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He loved football and was the ultimate supporter of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Bob became a federal employee at Robins in 1960. He provided engineering support for many aircraft during his time at Robins, including the B-57 Bomber, C-119 and C-124. His designs were critical on many aircraft, including the B-57, developing anti-stall techniques; and the C-124, where he resolved a major engine cooling issue.

Bob contributed to the resolution of C-130 outer wing dry bay cracks and C-141 weep holes. His skills as a general engineer not only supported computer systems for ground-based radar, but provided support for the F-15 Operational Flight Program, and electronic warfare and fire control systems. Bob assisted defining requirements for the Aircraft Integration Support Facility, and supported missile programs with the Army's Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. He was honored in 1976 at the Pentagon by the U.S. Civil Service Commission as an Economy Champion for millions of dollars savings for multiple and triple bomb ejector racks.

Bob retired from the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, Engineering Directorate in 2012. He worked from 1956 until 2012 (55 years) as an aerospace engineer. At his retirement ceremony on April 18, 2012 in Hanger One at the Museum of Aviation History, he received national commendations. The Robins Honor Guard presented the Colors, and the Air Force Reserve Band performed in his honor. Highlights of Bob's career include inspecting Air Force One and working on the first man in space mission.

Bob was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Karen Bargeron Wade; sons, Robert Heyward Wade (Amy) of Atlanta; Christopher Brian Wade (Alyssa) of Greenwich, CT; four grandsons, Augustus King Wade of Atlanta, John March Wade, Nicholas Robert Wade and William James Wade of Greenwich, CT; brother-in-law, William Worth Bargeron (Flora) of Atlanta, nephew, Billy Bargeron of Atlanta, and several cousins.

