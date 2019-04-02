Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lamar Grizzard. View Sign

Robert Lamar Grizzard

Houston, TX- Robert "Bob" Lamar Grizzard, 67, passed away on March 28, 2019, in Houston, Texas, at MD Anderson where he bravely fought stage IV lung cancer for 6 years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Grizzard and Gladys Grabeel Grizzard, his nephew Wayne Horton, and several aunts and uncles. Bob is survived by his wife of 14 years Teresa Bruno Grizzard of Warner Robins GA, his brother Edward (Mary)Horton, niece Emily (Rob) Saccenti, nephew Jonathan Horton, his children Kendra (Nathan) Bolton, Kiel (Danielle) Grizzard, Kasey (Shelby) Grizzard, step daughters Hailey (Blake) Allen and Marcherita Gray-Pritchett, and grandchildren Lauryn, Gavin, Annalise, Teagan, and Hailey Holder. Bob loved his family above all else.

Bob was born in Tazewell, Virginia, and attended Virginia Technical Institute, where he received an industrial engineering degree. He worked in manufacturing for over 30 years, at Reynolds Aluminum, Brown & Williams Tobacco Company, and 7 years as a Project engineer for RAFB before retiring.

Bob was an avid Hokies fan, hunter, outdoorsman, hiker, golfer, tennis player, traveler, dog lover, food lover, beer connoisseur, fast car driver, and tandem skydiver. Bob loved living life to the fullest up to the very end.

Bob fought cancer with superhero strength. He had a Will of Steel and a Warrior's Shield of Resilience. Bob made cancer a footnote in his life, not the main event. He selflessly volunteered for CanCare of Katy, Texas, and Lung Cancer Alliance, where he provided emotional support and counseling for other lung cancer survivors, while being treated for his own.

At Bob's request there will be no public funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made in his name to the non-profit organization Lung Cancer Alliance.





Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2019

