Robert Larry Pruett
July 30, 1946 - December 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert Larry Pruett,73, of Macon, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Tim Sizemore officiating. The family will greet friends Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment with military honors will be held at Macon Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 4770 Sardis Church Road, Macon, GA 31216.
Mr. Pruett was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He received a Bronze Star and was a 2-time Purple Heart recipient. He worked 39 years at Graphic Packaging.
Mr. Pruett was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, where he was a Royal Ambassador leader. He was a member of the Southern Classic Cruisers and Middle Georgia Cruisers. He coached football at Central City Park, baseball at Vine-Ingle, and softball at Bloomfield and South Macon.
Mr. Pruett was the son of the late Norman and Ruby Estelle Collins Pruett. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Buddy and Billy Pruitt, and sisters, Ann Sayles and Dot Schoenhofen.
Mr. Pruett is survived by his wife, Edith Collins Pruett of Macon; sons, Danny (Sherry) Pruett and Chad (Alicia) Pruett, both of Macon; grandchildren, Maggie Pruett, Hunter Pruett, Deseree Pruett, and Haley Pruett, all of Macon; great grandchild, Ava Bowden of Macon; and brother, Carl (Wendy) Pruett of California.
