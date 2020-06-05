Robert Lee Bonner Sr.
April 26,1945 - June 03, 2020
Marshallville, Georgia - Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Colonial Felton Cemetery, 502 South Street, Marshallville, Georgia. There will be no repast after the services. Oglethorpe Funeral Chapel Inc, Oglethorpe, Georgia entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Robert Lee Bonner Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.