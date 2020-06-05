Robert Lee Bonner Sr.
1945 - 2020
Marshallville, Georgia - Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Colonial Felton Cemetery, 502 South Street, Marshallville, Georgia. There will be no repast after the services. Oglethorpe Funeral Chapel Inc, Oglethorpe, Georgia entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Robert Lee Bonner Sr.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Colonial Felton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oglethorpe Funeral Chapel
607 Kaigler Street
Oglethorpe, GA 31068
(478) 472-6118
