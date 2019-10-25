Honorable Robert Lee "Bob" Hughes Jr,
April 28, 1939 - October 20, 2019
Jeffersonville, GA- Funeral services will be held Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at Beyond the Wall's Baptist Church in Jeffersonville at 12noon.
Interment will follow in the Upper Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held Friday from 12noon - 7pm. Paschal Memorial Funeral Home of Jeffersonville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019