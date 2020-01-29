Robert Lee Ray
March 26, 1942 - January 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert Lee Ray, of Lizella,Georgia, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 77. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at FairHaven Funeral Home from 7:00-9:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Immediately following, Robert will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020