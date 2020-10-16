Robert Lee Russell, Sr.
April 19, 1933 - October 14, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- Robert Lee Russell, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Medical Center of Navicent Health after a brief illness.
Robert was the oldest son of eight children born to the late C.L. and Marie Hudson Russell. He was born in Cleveland, Tennessee, on April 19, 1933. A true patriot, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy before continuing his commitment as a civilian at Robins Air Force Base for several years until his retirement. A man of the Christian faith, Robert was a devoted member of Bonaire First Baptist Church. He received a heart transplant twenty-four years ago; his heart was strong all the way up until the very end.
His loving wife of 63 years, Myrtle Ferguson Russell of Bonaire; children, Robby Russell (Debra) of Perry; and Deborah Cobb (John) of Yanceyville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kelly Garcia (Jesus), Johnathan Cobb (Meredith), David Cobb (Elisa), Moses Cobb, and Alex Russell; great-grandchildren, Hallie, Matthew, Evelyn, Dean, Johnathan Jr., Juliette, Emma, and Charlotte; and one sister, Judi Mariono (Chris), survives Robert.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Bonaire Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Robert Lee Russell, Sr., to Georgia Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, Georgia, 30268.
