Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Spinks. View Sign Service Information Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley 213 West Church St. Fort Valley , GA 31030 (478)-825-2424 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Powersville UMC 195 Lakeview Rd Byron , GA View Map Service 4:00 PM Powersville UMC 195 Lakeview Rd Byron , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Spinks

10/10/1928 - 06/19/2019

Brunswick, GA- Robert Lee Spinks, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Robert was born in Atlanta on October 10, 1928, to Alonzo Oscar and Minnie Long Spinks. He and his family moved to the middle Georgia area at an early age where he attended Zenith School. After attending Roberta High School, he joined the Navy at age 17 and was sent to Great Lakes, IL, for basic training. He was then transferred to Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. He served in

After an honorable discharge, he returned to Fort Valley where his parents lived and reunited with his former classmate from Zenith School, Lois Lunsford. They were married on October 21, 1950.

Robert was hired as an Aircraft Mechanic, later a Hydraulic Inspector and then as a Mechanical Engineering Technician. After 36 years at Robins Air Force Base and 4 years in the Navy, he retired with 40 years of service. He lived most of his adult life in Fort Valley with his family. He was an active member of Wesley Chapel UMC and Powersville UMC. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #76 and instrumental in the planning and developing of the Veterans Memorial in Fort Valley. After retirement, he and Lois enjoyed traveling and sightseeing across the United States and Canada.The last 4 1/2 years were spent living in Brunswick with his daughter, Susan, where he attended Brunswick First UMC.

Robert was loved by all who met him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a giving spirit; always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his family with all his heart, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought joy to his life. Fishing with his buddies, son and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. There's no telling how many fish he caught and cleaned in his lifetime and was always ready for a good fish fry. In his earlier years, he loved racing cars on the dirt track circuit and made quite a name for himself as the driver of U-2. Later in life, he enjoyed watching Nascar racing and rooting for his favorite driver, #18 Kyle Bush. He loved a good card game of Rummy and was hard to beat.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois, their son, Donnie Spinks, and their grandson, Brent Lee.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Spinks Lee of Brunswick and his late son's wife, Linda Spinks of Fort Valley; brother-in-law, Joe Lunsford of Fort Valley; grandchildren, Mallery Lee Hale (Earin), of Brunswick; Holly Spinks DeFore (Jackson), Joe Spinks (Lindsay), Matthew Spinks (Anna) and John Spinks (Brittany), all of Fort Valley; 8 great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Grayson Hale, Anna, Jack and Kate DeFore, Eli and Luke Spinks, Charlotte Spinks and several nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at Powersville UMC, 195 Lakeview Rd, Byron, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 3-4 p.m. in the Powersville UMC fellowship hall prior to the service.

Memorial gifts can be made to the or the . Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Robert Lee Spinks







Robert Lee Spinks10/10/1928 - 06/19/2019Brunswick, GA- Robert Lee Spinks, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.Robert was born in Atlanta on October 10, 1928, to Alonzo Oscar and Minnie Long Spinks. He and his family moved to the middle Georgia area at an early age where he attended Zenith School. After attending Roberta High School, he joined the Navy at age 17 and was sent to Great Lakes, IL, for basic training. He was then transferred to Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. He served in World War II on the aircraft carrier, USS Cabot and later transferred to the USS Kearsarge, home ported in Boston, MA.After an honorable discharge, he returned to Fort Valley where his parents lived and reunited with his former classmate from Zenith School, Lois Lunsford. They were married on October 21, 1950.Robert was hired as an Aircraft Mechanic, later a Hydraulic Inspector and then as a Mechanical Engineering Technician. After 36 years at Robins Air Force Base and 4 years in the Navy, he retired with 40 years of service. He lived most of his adult life in Fort Valley with his family. He was an active member of Wesley Chapel UMC and Powersville UMC. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #76 and instrumental in the planning and developing of the Veterans Memorial in Fort Valley. After retirement, he and Lois enjoyed traveling and sightseeing across the United States and Canada.The last 4 1/2 years were spent living in Brunswick with his daughter, Susan, where he attended Brunswick First UMC.Robert was loved by all who met him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a giving spirit; always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his family with all his heart, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought joy to his life. Fishing with his buddies, son and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. There's no telling how many fish he caught and cleaned in his lifetime and was always ready for a good fish fry. In his earlier years, he loved racing cars on the dirt track circuit and made quite a name for himself as the driver of U-2. Later in life, he enjoyed watching Nascar racing and rooting for his favorite driver, #18 Kyle Bush. He loved a good card game of Rummy and was hard to beat.Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois, their son, Donnie Spinks, and their grandson, Brent Lee.He is survived by his daughter, Susan Spinks Lee of Brunswick and his late son's wife, Linda Spinks of Fort Valley; brother-in-law, Joe Lunsford of Fort Valley; grandchildren, Mallery Lee Hale (Earin), of Brunswick; Holly Spinks DeFore (Jackson), Joe Spinks (Lindsay), Matthew Spinks (Anna) and John Spinks (Brittany), all of Fort Valley; 8 great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Grayson Hale, Anna, Jack and Kate DeFore, Eli and Luke Spinks, Charlotte Spinks and several nieces and nephews.The service will be held at Powersville UMC, 195 Lakeview Rd, Byron, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 3-4 p.m. in the Powersville UMC fellowship hall prior to the service.Memorial gifts can be made to the or the . Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.