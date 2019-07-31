Robert Leon Merriweather

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Obituary
Robert Leon Merriweather
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Robert Leon Merriweather will be held 11 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Rev. David Stanley will officiate. Mr. Merriweather, 72, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
Survivors include one sister, Marvis Merriweather Mason; one brother Gerald (Faye) Merriweather; and a host of relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 31, 2019
