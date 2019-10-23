Robert Lewis Martin
Warner Robins, GA- A Memorial Service for Robert Lewis Martin will be held 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. R. K. Adams will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. Martin, 69, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Survivors includes two children, Chaquita Martin Moore, Rhonda (Reginald) Sanders; four sisters, Mae Ola Henderson, Ella Jane (Lonnie) Hall, Ann Lois Barber, and Annie Ruth Daniels; one brothers King Solomon Martin; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Family will meet and greet friends immediately following the Service.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019