Robert Lord Hawthorne, Jr.
April 9, 1940 - July 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Robert Lord Hawthorne, Jr. are 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon.
Mr. Hawthorne peacefully slipped away Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Robert L. Hawthorne, Sr. and mother, Mrs. Blanche Davis Hawthorne.
Survivors include: his wife, of thirty nine years, Mrs. Vivian Sanders Hawthorne, Macon, GA; one daughter, Adrianne H. (Ron) Jones, Atlanta, GA; two sons, Robert L. Hawthorne III, Duluth, GA and Johnathan Hawthorne, Macon, GA; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce H. (Paul) Nottingham, Atlanta, GA and Paula D. (Ed) Wonacott, Parkland, FL; nieces and nephews; several cousins; and many friends.
Please contact the family at 1529 Penfield Place, Macon, GA 31206.
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Robert Lord Hawthorne, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019