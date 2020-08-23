Robert Lott
October 30, 1928 - August 20, 2020
Macon, Ga- Robert Jackson Lott, 91, of Macon, died on August 20, 2020. Graveside services were Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 am at Riverside Cemetery with the pastor of Vineville Baptist Church, Dr. Richard Kremer officiating.
A native of Appling County, Georgia, Bob was the son of the late Robert Rutherford Lott and Marie Ellis Lott. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Darlene Murphy Lott, and his brother, James Lawrence Lott.
Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Berry Academy in Rome, Georgia and Mercer University. He also received a Master of Education degree from Georgia Southern University and began his career in education as a teacher and coach, and later, a counselor, at Dudley Hughes High School. He was appointed Director of Counseling for Bibb County Schools and then principal of Fort Hawkins School. He later served as the principal at Walter P. Jones Elementary School.
After his retirement from education, Bob worked for 14 years in the Bibb County Sheriff's office.
Bob had felt the Lord calling him to the ministry as a young service man stationed at Fort Benning. After his discharge from the service, he entered college and pastored several South Georgia churches. In 1955, he became pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in Washington County, where he remained as a bivocational pastor for 36 years. He was honored to be named Pastor Emeritus at Bethany.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gene Elizabeth Massey Lott; three sons, Robert Jeffery Lott of Cumming, Georgia, Phillip Allen Lott (Linda) of Vidalia, Georgia and Steven Trent Lott of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Brooke Lott Ernst (Steven), Jeffery Cameron Lott, and Shea Lott-Thomas (Brandon); three great grandchildren, Junuh Ernst, Harper Ernst, and Olivia Grace Lott; his sister, Caroline Lott Werner of Baxley, Georgia.
His family will always remember him as a loving husband, a devoted and kind father, and a compassionate, faithful Christian.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA 31201, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Robert Lott