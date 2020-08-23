1/1
Robert Lott
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lott
October 30, 1928 - August 20, 2020
Macon, Ga- Robert Jackson Lott, 91, of Macon, died on August 20, 2020. Graveside services were Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 am at Riverside Cemetery with the pastor of Vineville Baptist Church, Dr. Richard Kremer officiating.
A native of Appling County, Georgia, Bob was the son of the late Robert Rutherford Lott and Marie Ellis Lott. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Darlene Murphy Lott, and his brother, James Lawrence Lott.
Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Berry Academy in Rome, Georgia and Mercer University. He also received a Master of Education degree from Georgia Southern University and began his career in education as a teacher and coach, and later, a counselor, at Dudley Hughes High School. He was appointed Director of Counseling for Bibb County Schools and then principal of Fort Hawkins School. He later served as the principal at Walter P. Jones Elementary School.
After his retirement from education, Bob worked for 14 years in the Bibb County Sheriff's office.
Bob had felt the Lord calling him to the ministry as a young service man stationed at Fort Benning. After his discharge from the service, he entered college and pastored several South Georgia churches. In 1955, he became pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in Washington County, where he remained as a bivocational pastor for 36 years. He was honored to be named Pastor Emeritus at Bethany.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gene Elizabeth Massey Lott; three sons, Robert Jeffery Lott of Cumming, Georgia, Phillip Allen Lott (Linda) of Vidalia, Georgia and Steven Trent Lott of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Brooke Lott Ernst (Steven), Jeffery Cameron Lott, and Shea Lott-Thomas (Brandon); three great grandchildren, Junuh Ernst, Harper Ernst, and Olivia Grace Lott; his sister, Caroline Lott Werner of Baxley, Georgia.
His family will always remember him as a loving husband, a devoted and kind father, and a compassionate, faithful Christian.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Robert Lott



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Gene and family, I grew up with Brother Lott as my pastor. He was what all pastors should strive to be. He baptized me and married me. His influence will never be forgotten. He was a good man! Love all of you!
Shelba Lord Price
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved