Robert Louis "Tip" Bradshaw Jr.08/04/1950 - 05/14/2020Fort Valley, GA- Robert Louis "Tip" Bradshaw Jr., 69, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 11:00 AM in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Paul Chapman officiating. Please be respectful to Mr. Bradshaw's family by following social distancing guidelines.Born in Manchester to the late Robert Louis Bradshaw Sr. and Jean Lawhorn Palmer, Mr. Bradshaw served in the United States Army in the JAG Corp. He was a well-known local artist and ordained Baptist minister, and attended Fort Valley Presbyterian Church. He loved motorcycles, especially his Harleys. His family will remember him by his nickname "Tip".Survivors include his son, Matthew Bradshaw (Suzanne); two grandsons; sister, Lisa Vela (Dwayne); brother, Mike Peacock (Nancy); sisters in law, Jeanette Bradshaw and Judy Bradshaw; devoted sidekick, Chloe; several nieces, nephews, and many more family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, James Bradshaw and Tommy Bradshaw, and a niece, Tina Bradshaw Royce.Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.