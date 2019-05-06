Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Wesley" Lucas

July 13, 1976 - May 3, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- It is with sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert "Wesley" Lucas, on May 3, 2019, just before 9:00 a.m. in Tifton, Georgia. Wesley was born on July 13, 1976 at the Houston Medical Center; he was delivered by our longtime friend, Dr. Carl Beard. We could see how special Wesley was from the beginning. He had an infectious smile.

Wesley excelled in every aspect of his life, whether it was learning, sports, or hobbies. He always gave his very best.

Wesley attended Meadowdale Learning Center for kindergarten, then Parkwood Elementary, followed by Northside Junior and High School, all in Warner Robins, Georgia. He was extremely determined and ambitious. At 17 years of age, he began a rigorous training effort for body building, and at the age of 19, he competed for Mr. Georgia Teen in Columbus, Georgia. He won the competition, a true accomplishment for any teen his age. Due to his work ethic, Wesley excelled in all of his endeavors. As his life progressed, he ventured out as a home trim carpenter. Always pushing himself to learn something new, he became an excellent homebuilder, having built over 25 homes in various subdivisions. Later, he went to work for the family company as an apprentice in asphalt paving and grading. Eventually, he earned his state Underground Utility License and took control of the company's pipe laying division. The employees, inspectors, and suppliers all loved Wesley for his kindness and thoughtfulness.

At this point in his life, Wesley and an employee experimented with crystal meth. Unfortunately, he was unable to recover from the devastation the drugs caused. He developed paranoid schizophrenia affective disorder and manic depression. Early in his illness, we managed to get help for him, but as time passed, the federal government became more involved with the disease. A stranglehold by the federal government over the help by the state was put in place and treatment was diminished. Few truly know the struggles of the mentally ill in today's society. The local police and government officials tried so hard to help Wesley, but their hands became tied by the federal bureaucracy. The uphill requirements to obtain treatment are dreadful. The federal government's stance is that the mentally ill should make the choice as to whether or not they receive treatment. Go figure. It is estimated that 20% of the populous experiences some sort of mental illness. We are in hope and prayer that Wesley's passing will bring change and hope in America as to how, when, and at what point treatment can begin, which could be sooner if even ordered by a probate judge to receive treatment immediately. We humbly ask that you contact our Congressman and both U.S. Senators and ask them to demand instant treatment for the mentally ill. Both Congressman Austin Scott and Senator David Perdue have offices here in Warner Robins.

Wesley has suffered so very much these last 12 years. He was such a humble and loving person all of his life. He will always be remembered for his kindness to his friends and even complete strangers.

Flowers are more than welcome, as Wesley loved them, or contributions may be made in Wesley's memory to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Ste. 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203.

Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy H. and Doris K. Lucas; grandfather, Robert Austin Wilkerson; uncles, Bob "Silver" Lucas, Ken "Red" Lucas, Steffan McGlamry; and his aunt, Celia Vinterella.

Left to cherish his memory are Wesley's father, Harry Lucas (Gina); mother, Kathy Atkinson; brother, John Harry Lucas, Jr. of Columbus, Georgia; grandparents, George and Joan Burgess of Bonaire and Charlie and Darlene McGlamry; and many cousins, uncles and aunts.

Visitation will be Monday, May 06, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Wesley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 07, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Wesley will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery.

