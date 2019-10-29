Robert M. Anderson, Sr.
August 27, 1955 - October 21, 2019
Macon , GA- Robert M. Anderson Sr., of Macon, left this Earth on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was 64 years old.
Originally from Mississippi, Robert moved to Macon when he was nine years old and found his tribe on the ball fields at Vine Ingle Little League. Robert loved telling stories. One of his favorites was about the time he hit a home run into the lake at Vine Ingle. After graduating from Central High School, Robert married his high school sweetheart Debbie (Dent) and spent the next 42 years exploring the world by her side. Robert was a "road warrior" and loved the open road, visiting National Parks and putting as many miles on his truck as possible. When he wasn't traveling, Robert enjoyed listening to classic rock and making things with his hands. He spent his career as a master fabricator in Atlanta and often joked that he'd built the Stairway to Heaven. He collected marbles and loved fishing at High Falls and Lake Juliette. He loved animals and none more than his old, deaf hound dog Bentley.
Robert's legacy includes his wife Debbie (Dent) Anderson, children Robbie Anderson and Jennie Ballou of Nevada, Johanna (Anderson) Rivera and Michael Rivera of Atlanta and grandchildren Abigail and Jackson of Nevada. He is also survived by siblings Steve Anderson of North Carolina, Tammy (Anderson) Katz of Florida, James Anderson of Mississippi and their families.
Robert will be celebrated through the lives of those he loved. Anyone wishing to honor him is encouraged to donate to the National Park Service.
View the online memorial for Robert M. Anderson, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019