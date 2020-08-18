MSgt. Robert Martin, USAF (Ret.)
May 7, 1933 - August 16, 2020
Centerville, Georgia- At the age of 87, Robert Martin passed away at his residence in Centerville, Georgia, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
The son of the late Herbert William and Antoinette Jean Delnero Martin, Robert was born in Wilmington, Delaware.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for several years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Post retirement, Robert worked for International Business Machines (IBM) and remained there after the company was bought out by Eastman Kodak until his second and final retirement as a Field Engineer. He then enjoyed substitute teaching at Northside High School and served for many years as the Sunday School Secretary for Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins.
It was Robert's passion to travel; he enjoyed traveling all over the United States in his R.V. and has gone on 34 different cruises in his lifetime. His greatest joy of all was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert W. Martin, Jr.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Pauline Martin; step-daughter, Paula Dougherty (Greg) of Macon; grandchildren, Hunter Prim (Eryn) of Macon and Jessica Webster (Christian) of Atlanta; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Martin (Peggy) of Wilmington, Delaware; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Martin will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Martin will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of MSgt. Robert Martin, USAF (Ret.) to Green Acres Baptist Church, 901 Elberta Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for MSgt. Robert Martin, USAF (Ret.)