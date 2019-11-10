Robert Matthew "Matt" Hunter
January 19, 1934 - November 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert Matthew "Matt" Hunter, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November. 11, 2019 at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet visitors following the service. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Matt, son of the late J. R. Hunter and the late Virginia Hunter, was born January 19, 1934, in Fitzgerald, Georgia. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Arnold Hunter for 65 years. He was co-owner of White and Lavender Pest Control and dedicated 63 years of service to the company. He was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church for 26 years. He served his country in the United States Army. Matt also enjoyed mentoring many young men in middle Georgia as a Scoutmaster of Troop 5 on Ingleside Avenue in Macon.
Matt will be greatly missed by his surviving family members including, his wife Sylvia; son, Mark Hunter (Yvonne); granddaughter, Kelly Hardy (Jonathan); great grandchildren, Karlie, Willa Kate, and Ryan; sister in law, Fran Wood (Jim) of Bradenton, Florida; niece, Angela Hardin (Jerry) of Fitzgerald, Georgia; niece, Patty Hunter; nephews, Carl (Regina) Harbuck of Benton Harbor, Michigan; Alan Harbuck of Cocoa, Florida; and David Hunter (Sondra) of Wilmington, North Carolina.
He was predeceased his brother, Russell "Sonny" Hunter (Pearl) of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Martha Carolyn Miles (Merlin) of Fitzgerald; and nephew, John Miles of Henderson, North Carolina.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2019