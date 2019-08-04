Robert Matthew Jones
May 3, 1990 - July 28, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Robert Matthew Jones, age 29, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born on May 3, 1990 in Weisbaden, Germany, Robert was the only son of J.R. and Tricia Jones of Warner Robins. He was raised in Warner Robins and graduated from Warner Robins High School with the Class of '08. Robert was pursuing a degree in Computer Science at Middle Georgia State University and was a pharmacy technician at J & M Drugs. Southside Baptist was his church home. He will be remembered by everyone as a doting father whose children were his world.
In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his wife of six years, Elizabeth Zae Jones, his children, Violet Zae Jones and Cyrus Matthew Jones, and his sister, Jennifer Ann Price (Kris), all of Warner Robins; and his grandmother, Ellen Timmins of Oxford, England.
A memorial service celebrating Robert's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Randall Nash officiating. At the family's request, burial will be private.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019