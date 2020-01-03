Robert Meadows
July 30, 1953 - December 29, 2019.
Gray, GA- Robert Meadows, 66, of Gray, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00PM with Joel Donihoo officiating at Hart's Jones County Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. The family may be contacted at the residence of Betty Adams at 1085 Lite-N-Tie Road, Gray, GA 31032.
Mr. Meadows worked for Reynolds, Horne & Survant. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR, the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and Georgia Tech. He also loved the outdoors. Mr. Meadows is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Meadows and brother, Gerald Meadows. He was is the son of the late Arlo and Bernice Meadows.
Mr. Meadows is survived by his son, Chris (Kim) Meadows, of Gray; grandchildren, Chelsea, Brannen, and Adam Meadows, all of Gray; sister, Patricia Donihoo (Joel) of Macon; brother, Larry Meadows (Florine) of Gray; sister, Betty Adams of Gray; brother, Randy Meadows (Kathy) of Gray; sister, Donna Meadows Hill of Gray; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020