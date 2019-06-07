Robert Melvin Langford, Jr.
McIntyre, Georgia- Robert Melvin Langford, Jr., 66, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Nunn-Wheeler Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Gale will officiate.
Mr. Langford was born in Milledgeville, GA the son of the late Robert Melvin and Rebecca Langford. He was a retired Mechanic with BASF – McIntrye and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Melvin loved gardening, the outdoors and working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue Horton Langford. Son, Robert "Robbie" Melvin (Angel) Langford, III. Daughter, Kelly Nicole Langford. Brother, Wayne (Beth) Langford; Grandchildren: Hannah Langford, Adam Langford, Randy Robbins, Jhadan Langford, and Kayleigh Langford; Nephew, Michael Langford and Great Nephews Austin Langford and Chance Langford. He will also be missed by his faithful dog "Dixie".
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Saturday before the service in the cemetery.
Couey – Reece – Stanley Funeral Home in Gordon has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019