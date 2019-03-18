Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bob" Michael Rabbitt

May 9, 1966 - March 15, 2019

Bonaire, GA- Bob Rabbitt, 52, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Bob was born on May 9, 1966 in St. Louis, Missouri to John Edward and Mary Eileen Rabbitt. After graduating high school, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Parks College. Bob began his career with McDonnell Douglas in California where he met his wife, Karen. They married and moved to Charleston, South Carolina. After living 15 years in the United Kingdom, they relocated to Georgia in 2016. Bob was a lifelong musician who played bass guitar in numerous bands and loved his family dearly. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and respected him.

His memory will be fondly cherished by his loving wife of 27 years, Karen Rabbitt of Bonaire; children, Amanda Kaitlyn Rabbitt of Columbia, South Carolina and Christian Michael Rabbitt of Bonaire; parents, John and Mary Rabbitt of St. Charles, Missouri; and siblings, David Joseph Rabbitt of St. Louis, Missouri and Cathy Muckerman (Mark) of Broad Run, Virginia.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home. Honoring Bob's wishes, the family requests that friends and family wear colorful clothing and nothing black to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Bob to Central Georgia Cancer Care, 114 Sutherlin Dr., C-1, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

