Robert "Bob" Michael Wilson
March 2, 1960 - February 26, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Robert "Bob" Michael Wilson, 58, was a Havre de Grace, MD native. He served his country in the Marines and Air Force Reserves.
Survivors include: son, Jacob Wilson; mother, Jane Hale; sisters, Freeda Bailey, Rhonda Sexton, Lorrie Gizara and Jackie Busha'; and brother, Kenny Wilson. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2019