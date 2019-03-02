Robert Nelson Padgett
|
February 16, 1938 - February 27, 2019
Juliette, Georgia- Robert Nelson, Georgia, passed Padgett, Sr., age 81, of Juliette away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Jerry Ann Waits Padgett of Juliette; sons and daughters-in-law, Glen Steve (Debra) Padgett of Jacksonville, Florida, and Tim (Andrea) Padgett of Juliette; step-son, Charles A. McElheney of Macon; step-daughter, Lynne (Bobby) Suarez of Macon; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and brother, Don (Patty) Padgett of Milledgeville.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hillsboro Baptist Church in Hillsboro.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hillsboro Baptist Church, 2326 Hwy 11 S, Hillsboro, GA 31038.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019