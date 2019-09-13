SMSgt. Robert Newton Ramsey, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
December 4, 1943 - September 10, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Robert Newton Ramsey, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at WellStar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia. He was 75.
Born in Panama City, Florida, Robert grew up in Northport, Alabama and graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. He proudly joined the United States Air Force right after graduation and flourished in his military career. In 1981, Robert retired from the military and went on to pursue a career in property management with Robbins Realty, Robbins & Free SSK, and finally with Coldwell Banker SSK.
Robert was a member of Second Baptist Church who deeply loved his family, his country, and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was an avid Alabama Football fan (ROLLTIDE!) and also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and hunting for many years. Robert will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
His son, Robert Craig Ramsey and his parents, Lavelle and Robert Newton Ramsey, Sr., preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish Robert's memory are his loving wife, Patsy Moring Ramsey; daughter, Terri Byce (Von Eric); grandchildren, Hannah Grace Byce and Aaron Jackson Byce; and siblings, Jennifer "Robin" Carter and Jonathan Ramsey.
The family will receive friends at McCullough Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from Noon until 1 o'clock. A funeral service will immediately following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Morton officiating. Following the service, Robert will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Robert to Oneway at Second Baptist Church, 2504 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019