Robert "Slim" Owen Logue
September 17, 1938 - February 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Slim" Owen Logue, 80, joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 11, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. Burial will be in Washington County Memorial Gardens in Sandersville at 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The Rev. Brian Everett will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210.
Mr. Logue, son of the late Asa Mike and Johnnie Mae Walden Logue, was born in Harrison County, Georgia. He served with the 82nd Army Airborne Division during his military service. Mr. Logue was a supervisor retired from Georgia Power Company after thirty-seven years of service. He was a member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church (West Highland Baptist Church) and was a 32nd Degree Mason, Ocean Lodge 214, Brunswick. Mr. Logue was also a lifetime member of 82nd Airborne Association, Atlanta, and a member of the Weekend Goldminers Association. He was preceded in death in 1996 by his first wife and the mother of his daughter, Elizabeth Brown Logue. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle who loved his family and his friends.
Survivors include those he loved most, his wife, Alice Guinn Logue, Macon; his daughter, Robin LaBeth Logue, Lake City, FL; his precious granddaughters, Gennifer Elizabeth Jones (Phillip), Brunswick, and Michelle DeLaCruz (Jonathan), Lake City, FL; his great grandchildren, DeShawn Williams, Madison Manning, Julian DeLaCruz, Selena DeLaCruz, Skye Elizabeth Jones and P.J. Jones, Jr.; his brother and sisters, Asa Mike Logue, Jr. of Gordon, Barbara L. (Charles) Jackson of Sandersville and Rosalyn L. (Edward) Alligood of Dexter; and several nieces and nephews.
