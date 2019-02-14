Robert "Slim" Owen Logue
September 17, 1938 - February 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Slim" Owen Logue, 80, joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 11, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. Burial will be in Washington County Memorial Gardens in Sandersville at 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The Rev. Brian Everett will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Robert "Slim" Owen Logue
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 788-3778
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019