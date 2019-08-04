Robert Paul Elliott, Jr.
September 23, 1942 - August 2, 2019
Fort Valley , Georgia - Robert (Bob) Paul Elliott, Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12:00PM to 1:00PM. Reverend Paul Mullen will officiate.
Robert was born on September 23, 1942, in Washington, PA. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps for 15 years and the National Guard for 8 years. After retiring from the service he later went to work for the Northfolk Railways for several years. Robert always loved to make people happy. If you came with a frown, you would always leave with a smile. He had a witty sense of humor and was the funniest one of the family. His favorite past time was being outside working with his small chicken farm and growing flowers and vegetables. He was a loving, father, grandfather and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Faye Elliott, daughter, Suzie Elliott, granddaughter, Natasha Reyes and brother, Jim Elliott.
His memory will forever be cherished by his daughter, Tammy Wix; sister, Ella Ailes (Bill); brother, Joe Elliott (Missy); grandchild, Rebecca Webb and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019