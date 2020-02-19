Robert Robider "Robie" Markwalter
March 11, 1940 - February 14, 2020
Macon, GA- R. Robider "Robie" Markwalter, 79, of Macon, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. A funeral mass will be said Thursday, February 20 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, North Gate. A Vigil service will be held at 5:30pm, February 19, 2020 at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola. Visitation will follow from 6:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diocese of Savannah Annual Catholic Appeal or .
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020