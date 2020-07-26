Robert "Bob" Rush
March 2, 1931 - July 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Robert "Bob" Rush, 89, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Service information will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Bob is survived by his wife, Peggy DuBose of Macon; children, Pam Peterson of Centerville, Georgia and Amy Davis of Macon; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown (Nick) and Stephen Davis (Brandy); great grandchildren, Ethan Brown, Emma Brown, Kinleigh Brown, and Brice Morgan; sister, Betty Gant of Sylva, North Carolina; brother, Ben Rush (Louise) of Tampa, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
The son of the late Josephus Branson and Mary Lee Perrin Rush, Bob was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for IBM for many years before opening Rush Office Machines. He was a board member of Southeastern Regional Office Machine Dealers Association, Inc. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he served as a senior warden and junior warden. Bob loved to play golf, traveling to many places with a senior golf group. He was predeceased by his brother, Rev. Joseph Perrin Rush.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Rush