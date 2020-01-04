Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Colonel Robert S. Hopkins USAF, (Ret). View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Colonel Robert S. Hopkins, USAF, (Ret)

December 21, 2019

Oklahoma City, Ok.- Robert S. "Hop" Hopkins, career Air Force pilot and officer, died on December 21st, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was 94.

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1925, he grew up in Radford, Virginia, son of Robert and Agnes Hopkins, local civic leaders. At age 18 he entered the U.S.

Following the war, he entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where he majored in chemistry. Concurrently, he was a pilot with the Virginia Air National Guard, and earned several notable awards, including top scores in gunnery competitions and most hours flown. After graduation, he worked as a chemist for Hercules Powder in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The war in Korea prompted his recall to active duty, and he was assigned to a variety of jet-powered air defense interceptors including the F-94, F-89, and F-86 in Delaware, Iceland, and New York, respectively. This extensive jet experience led to his assignment as a B-47 aircraft commander (again in New York), followed by duty as an Atlas Missile Combat Crew Commander in Wyoming. He was reassigned to the Air Force Western Test Range in California, where he launched the first Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missile.

During 1967 Hop served in Vietnam as a C-7 transport pilot, and was awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry at the battle of Loc Ninh. He returned as a B-52 aircraft commander in California, and was subsequently transferred to Headquarters, Strategic Air Command, in Nebraska, as part of the Joint Strategic Target Planning Staff. He held subsequent staff assignments in Michigan and Georgia, retiring after 36 years of military service at Warner-Robins AFB, Georgia, where he resided until 2018 when he relocated to Oklahoma for health reasons.

During his career he flew 25 different types of airplanes, and accrued more than 8,000 flying hours, including 1,400 hours of combat time. His decorations include the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star, Air Medal (with 10 Oak Leaf Clusters), and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Gold Star.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Eula Mae Hill, son Robert S. Hopkins III, daughters-in-law Robin E. Graham and Amy M. Hopkins, five grandchildren Sarah L. Hopkins, Michael B. Hopkins, Robert S. Hopkins, IV, Emily C. Hopkins, and Christopher J. Hopkins, and great granddaughter Olivia R. Hopkins.

A memorial service is planned for Warner-Robins, Georgia, in Spring 2020. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in the name of Lt Col Robert S. Hopkins to Boy Scouts of America or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.





