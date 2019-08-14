CMSgt. Robert "Bob" Smithers, Sr., USAF (Ret.)
February 16, 1948 - August 13, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Bob Smithers, 71, entered into Heaven on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bob was the son of the late Alvin E. and Linnie Mae Smithers. He proudly served his country for 37 years in the United States Air Force and in the Georgia Air National Guard. Bob worked on Robins Air Force Base as an Avionics Supervisor. A devout Christian, Bob was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and enjoyed attending the Yokefellow Sunday school class. In his free time, Bob enjoyed flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, working on cars, and photography. Most of all, Bob was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend to many. He will forever be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
Bob's memory will forever be treasured by his beloved wife of 31 years, Linda S. Smithers; son, Robert E. Smithers, Jr. (Jill) of Largo, Florida; and siblings, Chris Herron (Cheryl) of Tennessee; Alvin Jr. "Buz" Smithers (Konnie) of Flintstone, Georgia, and Samuel L. Smithers of Raiford, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Smithers' family will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church with a funeral service for Mr. Smithers immediately
following. Afterward, a private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Andersonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of CMSgt. Robert Eugene Smithers, Sr., USAF (Ret.) to Heart of Georgia Hospice at 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to Central Baptist Church at 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to American Brain Tumor Associations at 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2019