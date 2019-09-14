Robert Solomon, Sr.
October 5, 1945 - September 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Rob" English Solomon, Sr., 73, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Coliseum Hospital. A memorial service and celebration of Rob's life will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Christ Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church or the .
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Robert Solomon, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019