Robert Solomon Sr. (1945 - 2019)
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
582 Walnut Street
Macon, GA
Robert Solomon, Sr.
October 5, 1945 - September 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Robert "Rob" English Solomon, Sr., 73, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Coliseum Hospital. A memorial service and celebration of Rob's life will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2:00pm, at Christ Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Episcopal Church or the .
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


