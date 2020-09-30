Deacon Robert SolomonMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Deacon Robert Solomon will be held 11 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Deacon Solomon, 76, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.Survivors includes his wife, Mamie Solomon; two sons, Antonio Solomon and Kory (Tremilia) Solomon; two sisters, Marion Solomon and Mattie Solomon; brother, Dempsey Lee Solomon; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.