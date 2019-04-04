Robert Stephen (Steve) Tucker
July 9, 1958 - April 2, 2019
Macon, Ga- Robert Stephen (Steve) Tucker passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Lee Griffin will officiate. The family suggests that those who wish may make a donation to the . The family may be contacted at residence of Tricia and Mark Smalling.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. (Gene) Tucker.
Born in Macon, Steve loved woodworking, electronics, and computers. He retired from Houston Medical Center as a devoted technician. Steve loved the Lord, and served faithfully at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for many years. He attended Macon State College and Georgia College during his years of higher learning. Above all, Steve will be remembered as a loving son and brother.
Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Anne Tucker; sister, Tricia Smalling (Mark); niece Taylor Smalling; nephew, Tanner Smalling; uncle, Glenn Venable (Barbara); aunts, Linda V. Stahlberg, Irene Venable, Lou Venable, Linda H. Venable, and numerous cousins.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Robert Stephen (Steve) Tucker
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 788-3778
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019